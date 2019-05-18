VGMA: List Of All ‘Artist Of The Year’ Winners From 1999-2018

Ghana music awards festival established in 1999 is an annual music awards scheme organized by Charterhouse to reward and honor hardworking Ghanaian artists of all genres.

Vodafone telecommunication network has been the headline sponsor for the past decade.

Aside all the awards given to respective winners of various categories, the artist of the year is the ultimate award every artist looks up to.

The winner of this prestigious award is the musician adjudged by the Academy, Board and public as having the highest audience appeal and popularity.

The artist of the year must have also released a hit song/album and organized his/her own show during the year under review.

The twentieth edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) comes of today,18th May 2019 with usual Accra International Conference Centre as venue.

Here is a compilation of all musicians who have won artist of the year from 1999 to 2018.

Find the list below;

1999-Akyeame(Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)

2000-Daddy Lumba

2001-Kojo Antwi

2002-Lord Kenya

2003-Kontihene

2004-VVIP

2005-Obour

2006-Ofori Amponsah

2007-Samini

2008-Kwaw Kesse

2009-Okyeame Kwame

2010-Sarkodie

2011-VVIP

2012-Sarkodie

2013-R2Bees

2014-Shatta Wale

2015-Stonebwoy

2016-EL

2017-Joe Mettle

2018-Ebony

Within this twenty consecutive years of the biggest awards ceremony on the land,Ebony Reigns of blessed memory is the only female musician to win artist of the year award.

--- Rhymezgh.com