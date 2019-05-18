VGMA: List Of All ‘Artist Of The Year’ Winners From 1999-2018
Ghana music awards festival established in 1999 is an annual music awards scheme organized by Charterhouse to reward and honor hardworking Ghanaian artists of all genres.
Vodafone telecommunication network has been the headline sponsor for the past decade.
Aside all the awards given to respective winners of various categories, the artist of the year is the ultimate award every artist looks up to.
The winner of this prestigious award is the musician adjudged by the Academy, Board and public as having the highest audience appeal and popularity.
The artist of the year must have also released a hit song/album and organized his/her own show during the year under review.
The twentieth edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) comes of today,18th May 2019 with usual Accra International Conference Centre as venue.
Here is a compilation of all musicians who have won artist of the year from 1999 to 2018.
Find the list below; 1999-Akyeame(Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame) 2000-Daddy Lumba 2001-Kojo Antwi 2002-Lord Kenya 2003-Kontihene 2004-VVIP 2005-Obour 2006-Ofori Amponsah 2007-Samini 2008-Kwaw Kesse 2009-Okyeame Kwame 2010-Sarkodie 2011-VVIP 2012-Sarkodie 2013-R2Bees 2014-Shatta Wale 2015-Stonebwoy 2016-EL 2017-Joe Mettle 2018-Ebony Within this twenty consecutive years of the biggest awards ceremony on the land,Ebony Reigns of blessed memory is the only female musician to win artist of the year award.
