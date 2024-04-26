Ashanti Region: ‘Apologize to me for claiming I owe electricity bills else... – Osei-Mensah warns ECG staff

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Honorable Simon Osei Mensah, has demanded an unequivocal apology from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for falsely alleging that he owes outstanding electricity bills.

He asserts that ECG's officials have tarnished his image by claiming he has been using electricity without paying.

The Minister has observed that he is not aware of owing any money to ECG and has consistently paid his bills. He notes that most of his properties operate on prepaid meters, making it unacceptable for ECG to publicly accuse him of owing money.

He also calls on media houses that published the story to retract it and issue apologies or face consequences.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister rejects calls for him to apologize to ECG staff for reporting one of their members to the Ghana Police Service. He argues that he invited the ECG boss to address general security issues within the region and thus sees no reason to apologize for his actions.

Mr. Osei Mensah defends his decision to report the ECG Ashanti East General Manager, Michael Asomani Wiafe, to the police, stating that it was fair grounds.

His remarks follow demands from the Senior and Junior Staff Unions of ECG in the Ashanti Region for an apology, alleging mistreatment of the area General Manager of ECG. The Minister points out that ECG officials in the region have consistently ignored security protocols, emphasizing the need to address this issue decisively.

During a press conference on Thursday, April 25, 2024, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah criticized ECG for repeatedly refusing to brief the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on security-related matters such as the destruction of ECG pylons and erratic power supply in the region.

He adds that ECG was once again invited to provide explanations for their disregard of security zones in the region, including areas where the President and Vice President stay when in Kumasi, which have been declared security zones but are not treated as such by ECG.

"These, along with other issues, were the reasons why I invited the EGC boss to provide an official statement to the police after they failed to honor REGSEC invitations," he concludes.