Atik Mohammed has criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its lack of transparency regarding the current power crisis plaguing the nation.

Ghana is currently grappling with an irregular power supply, commonly referred to as "dumsor," leaving many communities in darkness.

There have been widespread calls for the release of a load-shedding timetable to assist citizens in planning their daily activities.

However, the ECG has been reluctant to devise such a schedule.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Atik Mohammed urged the management of the ECG to be clear about the true nature and extent of the power crisis, emphasizing the importance of keeping the public informed.

"We need to bear out the truth so that the Ghanaians we are working with, we’ll get their buy-in…We need to tell ourselves the truth and let’s know the extent of the problem," Mohammed stressed.