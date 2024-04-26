ModernGhana logo
United Showbiz hosted by MzGee is dead — DJ Slim

DJ Slim, a Ghanaian media personality has criticized MzGee for what he perceives as the decline of the popular television show 'United Showbiz'.

Expressing his discontent, DJ Slim highlighted that since the departure of actress Nana Ama McBrown from UTV’s United Showbiz, once a highly anticipated program, has struggled to maintain its relevance.

"Previously, viewers were drawn to the show primarily because of Nana Ama McBrown's charismatic hosting.

“However, since MzGee took over, the show has failed to capture the same level of attention," DJ Slim asserted.

He lamented the apparent decline in viewership, noting that the show has become less popular and relevant under MzGee's tenure.

"Currently, the show is not attracting the same level of audience engagement as it did before. It seems to have lost its appeal," DJ Slim remarked.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of United Showbiz, DJ Slim called for a change in leadership, advocating for the replacement of MzGee with a host who can revitalize the show and restore its former glory.

