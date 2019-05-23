VGMA Brawl: Shatta Wale, StoneBwoy Banned Indefinitely, Awards Taken Back

The organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse, has banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for causing a brawl at the just ended 20th VGMAs.

Announcing this at a press conference today, the Chairman of the VGMA board, Mr. Amanzeba said the two will be stripped of all awards they won at this years VGMA.

Born Livingstone Este Satekla and Charles Nii Armah aka Shatta Wale were engaged in a scuffle after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year.

Just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about to deliver his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.

They were arrest by the police on Sunday and have been arraigned to court.

The court however on Wednesday has granted the two bail of GH50,000 each.