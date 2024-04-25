ModernGhana logo
Free SHS policy: Eating Tom Brown in the morning, afternoon, evening will be a thing of the past under Mahama — NDC Central Regional Chairman

Education Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman of the NDC
Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman of the NDC

Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said John Mahama will revamp and enhance the Free Senior High School (SHS) program when the party wins the December 7 general elections.

Speaking on the Happy Morning Show, Prof. Asiedu criticized the current state of the Free SHS policy, highlighting issues such as inadequate food quality and supply under the Akufo-Addo administration.

"John Mahama is committed to refining the Free SHS policy and making it more appealing," Asiedu asserted.

He expressed concern over reports of students being compelled to consume "Tom Brown" for breakfast, lunch, and dinner due to funding constraints.

"The food supply in the Free SHS system is so poor that it gets sad. Headmasters and headmistresses are left in disarray... Can you imagine they eat Tom Brown morning, afternoon, and evening," the NDC chairman expressed.

Asiedu alleged that school authorities have been compelled to seek financial assistance from Parent-Teacher Associations to supplement food supplies, illustrating a gap in the program's implementation.

"This is not where Ghana needs to be at this particular time because the students need good food for proper growth and academic excellence," he said.

Asiedu further accused the government of intimidating school administrators who rose to speak about the challenges encountered in the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

He said, "They're just there because the moment you voice out, it becomes a threat to your profession."

