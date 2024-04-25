Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president and CEO of Imani Africa, has applauded Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her compelling speech delivered at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on April 24, 2024.

The occasion marked the formal announcement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Cudjoe took to social media to express his admiration for her presentation, describing it as "presidential and uplifting."

He wrote on Facebook, "What a speech! Presidential and uplifting!"

He further remarked on the essence of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's statement, particularly her declaration that she would never consider herself a "driver's mate".

The event drew a large audience, with prominent figures from the NDC, including Mahama himself, as well as the party's National Chairman, General Secretary, and numerous Members of Parliament in attendance.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's nomination as Mahama's running mate had been anticipated for months, marking their second consecutive partnership after their unsuccessful 2020 bid.

During her speech, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang addressed the NDC supporters, emphasizing the importance of reclaiming power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She did not shy away from making politically charged statements, highlighting what she perceived as the government's mismanagement of affairs since assuming office in 2017.

Watch her full speech below;