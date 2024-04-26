Your soul deserves more attention than your looks - Celestine Donkor

26.04.2024 LISTEN

Gospel music sensation Celestine Donkor challenges societal norms with her latest message, asserting that "Your soul deserves more attention than your looks.

In a recent appearance on Hitz FM's morning show Daybreak Hitz, Hosted by Doreen Avio, the interview delved into Donkor's perspective on personal investments and health choices.

Donkor, known for her inspirational music, made a striking statement, expressing her firm belief in prioritizing spiritual well-being over physical appearance.

"As a minister, I can confidently say here that for me personally, if I have GH₵40,000 or GH₵50,000 to work on my body, I would invest in my soul," she asserted. "Because this body will perish one day, trust me."

The musician elaborated on her viewpoint, emphasizing the eternal significance of the soul. "The one that will not die is your soul. So we spend time looking good, and the soul looks terrible. If you have a perfect combination of the two, praise Jesus for you," she remarked.

"But to invest so much in looking good, appearing good, and your soul is dying, it's really a sad thing to happen to a human being. Because the worthless creature after death is the human body. Even goats, when they die, they have value because we use them in our soup."

Donkor's comments extended beyond spiritual matters to address physical health and cosmetic surgery.

She urged listeners to prioritize health but cautioned against excessive focus on physical appearance at the expense of spiritual growth.

"If your health is not at risk, you are not in danger because of your weight, there is a way you can manage your diet, and walk and be in shape, go for that one," she advised. "If your weight is a danger to your health, your life is at risk, it's okay to go for surgery; that's a life saver. Because if I had not gone under knives for my kids, they would have died in my womb."