Dumsor: Don't rush to demand timetable; the problem may be temporary — Atik Mohammed 

2 HOURS AGO

Atik Mohammed is indifferent to the growing demand for the release of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The absence of a timetable has sparked criticism towards the electricity distributor.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, the former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) seems not to back the release of a timetable, suggesting that the frequent power cuts may be temporary.

He stressed the importance of ECG transparently communicating the true nature of the issue to ease the anger of customers.

"For now, I do not support the idea that we should be given a timetable. What if the problem is temporary?... a problem that will go after a month or two and you rush to demand a timetable.

“You’re putting the cart before the horse," he remarked during the interview with Nana Yaw Kesseh.


Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

