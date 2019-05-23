VGMA Saga: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Are Selfish - Charterhouse

The Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, organizers of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Theresa Ayoade, has described the behavior of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the just ended VGMA as selfish.

Speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Thursday, Mrs. Ayoade, who expressed unhappy about the brawl which disrupted the awards night, said Shatta Wale and Stonewoy only thought about themselves and not the greater good of the music industry.

"I must say that we thank God because it could have been worse than it was and we keep asking ourselves what were they thinking. We felt that the action that occurred was very selfish. They were thinking of only themselves and not he greater good of the industry and the greater image of Ghana as a country because we were being viewed by the World," she said.

Ban Indefinitely

However, Charterhouse has banned the two rivalries indefinitely from participating in all aspects of the country’s foremost music award scheme, the Vodafone Music Awards (VGMAs).

The two Reggae Dancehall artistes have also been stripped off all awards they won at the 20th VGMAs.

This decision was taken by the Board of the award scheme following a brawl between the two feuding musicians at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in Accra last Saturday.

Below is a video of how the ban was announced:

Background

Born Livingstone Este Satekla and Charles Nii Armah aka Shatta Wale were engaged in a scuffle after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year.

Just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about to deliver his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.

They were arrest by the police on Sunday and have been arraigned to court.

The court however on Wednesday has granted the two bail of GH50,000 each.