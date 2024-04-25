Space X Starlink’s satellite broadband approved in Ghana — NCA

25.04.2024 LISTEN

Space X's Starlink satellite broadband service has received approval from authorities to begin operations in Ghana.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) announced on Thursday, April 25, that it had granted Space X Starlink GH LTD's application to offer satellite broadband services.

In a statement, the NCA said "The approval of the application follows the policy approval of the Satellite Licensing Framework in Ghana by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation."

The regulatory body added that "The administrative processes towards the issuance of the licence is ongoing and will be completed shortly."

The approval comes at a time when Starlink was preparing to cease connections in Ghana effective April 30, due to lack of the necessary licenses.

In an email to subscribers at the time, the company said continuing operations without approval would violate its terms of service.

Starlink aims to "provide reliable high-speed, low-latency internet to people all around the world," according to the email.

However, it explained availability was "contingent upon various regulatory approvals."

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful had earlier assured that her ministry was in talks to obtain regulatory clearance for Starlink.