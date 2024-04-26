ModernGhana logo
26.04.2024 Industry News

Kofi Kinaata voices concern over dumsor

26.04.2024 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shed light on the pressing issue of electricity supply in the nation, expressing deep concern and advocating for immediate action to tackle the ongoing crisis.

During the conversation on 3FM, hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Kinaata didn't mince words when addressing the pervasive power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor'.

Responding to Caleb's inquiry about his personal experience with the phenomenon, Kinaata revealed, "I am experiencing it a lot; as I speak now, there is no light at home. Some people who work in the house call me every fifteen (15) minutes to complain about the power outage. That is the reality. It's not good. When you are watching television and the lights go off, it's someway."

His candid remarks underscore the everyday struggles faced by Ghanaians due to the erratic electricity supply, affecting not only domestic activities but also businesses and overall quality of life.

As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Kofi Kinaata's vocal stance on this issue amplifies the urgency for governmental intervention and long-term solutions to address the root causes of the energy crisis. His advocacy serves as a clarion call to policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize the restoration of stable and reliable electricity supply across the nation.

With his platform, Kinaata's words resonate beyond the realms of music, transcending into the realm of socio-economic discourse, igniting conversations and fostering awareness of the dire need for sustainable energy solutions in Ghana.

As citizens await tangible actions to alleviate the burden of 'dumsor', Kofi Kinaata's unwavering voice serves as a beacon of hope, galvanizing collective efforts towards a brighter and electrified future for all Ghanaians.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
