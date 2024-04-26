ModernGhana logo
26.04.2024

'Kill whoever will rig Ejisu by-election' – Independent Candidate supporters invoke curses

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
'Kill whoever will rig Ejisu by-election' – Independent Candidate supporters invoke curses
26.04.2024

Some supporters of Honorable Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an Independent candidate in the upcoming Ejisu by-election, have resorted to invoking curses on anyone attempting to manipulate the polls.

These sympathizers, claiming to possess intelligence about individuals scheming to rig the elections, are imploring the gods to strike down anyone or any group who violates the electoral rules.

In a widely circulated video across social media platforms, individuals are seen offering a sheep and some schnapps to the Oda River as part of the ritual.

They have issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) and all stakeholders involved in the election to ensure fairness to avoid facing divine consequences.

The by-election, scheduled for April 30, 2024 aims to elect a Parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu Constituency following the passing of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, John Kuma, who also served as the deputy finance minister, on March 7, 2024.

