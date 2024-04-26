ModernGhana logo
Ghana is a mess; citizens will stand for their party even if they’re dying — Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, the celebrated music icon, has voiced his apprehensions regarding the prevalent political mindset in Ghana, where allegiance to political parties often supersedes concern for the nation's well-being.

In a recent statement, the artist behind the hit track "Confessions" lamented the societal inclination to staunchly defend one's political affiliations, sometimes at the cost of personal welfare.

Kinaata expressed dismay over the reluctance of individuals to address pressing issues due to fears of backlash and unwarranted political stigma.

"Politicians have long charmed us with promises, yet little has changed. Personally, I've become disheartened," he remarked.

He delved into the pervasive challenges arising from entrenched partisan divisions, underscoring the impediment to progress posed by the reluctance to confront issues amid political discord.

"People's unwavering allegiance to their party stifles constructive dialogue and impedes problem-solving," Kinaata observed. "The prioritization of party loyalty over national welfare only leads to disorder."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

