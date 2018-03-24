Five Sad Photos From Ebony’s Funeral That Would Make You Sad Today (Viewer Discretion Advised)

The late Ebony Reigns has been laid in state and her funeral ceremony is currently ongoing at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Modern Ghana Entertainment has some exclusive photos from the rather sad event.

The photos include the lifeless body of Ebony lying-in-state. Viewer discretion is therefore, advised.

Ebony's sister, Happy Opoku, going to file past her sister

Lifeless body of Ebony in state



Some students of Methodist Girls High School, Mamfe, Ebon'ys alma mater

Ebony's parents



Ebony's sister, Happy Opoku, breaks down in tears.