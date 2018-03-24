Sad Photos: Political Leaders, Celebrities, Pastors, General Public Bid Farewell To Ebony

The funeral of late singer, Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Some of the known personalities at the event included Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA); Dr Lawrence Tetteh of UK-based World Miracle Outreach; Wanlov, Countryman Songo and Rev Thomas Yawson.

Sammy Awuku of the Youth Employment Agency, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Rex Omar were also at the funeral.

Ebony was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after visiting her mother on February 8. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash.

See some photos of the funeral here:



Madam Beatrice Oppong, Ebony's mother



Bullet (middle), late Ebony's manager



Bullet



Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo



Frema Osei Opare (Chief of Staff) and Catherine Afeku (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister)

Amakye Dede



Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), Frema Osei Opare (Chief of Staff), Catherine Afeku

Nana Poku Kwarteng (Ebony's father) and Madam Beatrice Oppong (Ebony's mother)

Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Ade Coker, Greater Chairman of NDC and Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, former Mayor of Accra.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh (left)



