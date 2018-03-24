modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | General News

Sad Photos: Political Leaders, Celebrities, Pastors, General Public Bid Farewell To Ebony

MyJoyOnline
Sad Photos: Political Leaders, Celebrities, Pastors, General Public Bid Farewell To Ebony

The funeral of late singer, Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Some of the known personalities at the event included Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA); Dr Lawrence Tetteh of UK-based World Miracle Outreach; Wanlov, Countryman Songo and Rev Thomas Yawson.

Sammy Awuku of the Youth Employment Agency, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Rex Omar were also at the funeral.

Ebony was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after visiting her mother on February 8. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash.

See some photos of the funeral here:

324201830614 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20282929

324201830615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028429

Madam Beatrice Oppong, Ebony's mother

324201830615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281129

324201830615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028729

324201830615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281329

324201830616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028529

324201830616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20284229

Bullet (middle), late Ebony's manager

324201830616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20284629

Bullet

324201830616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20285629

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo

324201830616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20287329

Frema Osei Opare (Chief of Staff) and Catherine Afeku (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister)

324201830616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20286929

Amakye Dede

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20288429

Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), Frema Osei Opare (Chief of Staff), Catherine Afeku

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202815529

Madam Beatrice Oppong, Ebony's mother

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20287429

Nana Poku Kwarteng (Ebony's father) and Madam Beatrice Oppong (Ebony's mother)

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810329

Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810929

Ade Coker, Greater Chairman of NDC and Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, former Mayor of Accra.

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202813329

324201830617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202813829

324201830618 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202813729

Dr Lawrence Tetteh (left)

324201830618 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202816529

324201830618 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202816629

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.

body-container-line