My Daughter's Life Has Been Cut Short - Ebony's Father Cries In Tribute

Father of singer, Ebony Reigns, Nana Poku Kwarteng, has read his final tribute to his late daughter at what has been seen as a sad and solemn funeral ceremony

Taking his turn to read his tribute, Nana Poku Kwarteng, expressed pain and shock over some things he wished he could have done for Ebony as a father.

"My light went off completely when the call of Ohemmaa demise came. I was shocked. My mind was blown. My entire body was devastated. I couldn't believe it. Ohemaa had gone to visit her mother only to return no more.”

“Sympathizers started trooping into our Dansoman residence to express their condolences. It was that moment that I partially accepted that... Ohemaa expressed interest in music, but I wished that she could continue her education.”

“She went into the music industry with her youthful exuberance. She wanted to lift Ghana high in her career. She always said she would reign in music. She was tipped to one day .... the life of an extraordinary artist has been ceased... her great voice has been silenced... it will be difficult to understand your untimely death... You have crossed your bar... your sun has set. our darling girl, you will forever reign in our hearts." the father stated in the tribute.

Ebony Reigns has been finally laid to rest at the Osu Cemetery.

Many political figures including Oye Lithur, Oko Vanderpuije, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, Otiko Dajba, and other musicians graced the sad occasion.