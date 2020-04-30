Adhere To Strict COVID-19 Preventive Measures—DCEs Urge Ghanaians

Mr. Richard Amponsah the District Chief Executive for Achiase and Dean of Eastern Regional DCEs has told the public to adhere to the directives and strategies outlined to combat coronavirus by the President of the Republic.

He said the coronavirus has caused destructions to many countries including Ghana and that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo has put a number of measures in place to curtail it.

He said various Assemblies have adopted several approaches to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the Akyemansa Block which is made up of Akyemansa district, Asene Manso Akroso District, Achiase District, Birim South District and Birim Central Municipal have coordinated its programmes for effective combating coronavirus.

Mr. Amponsah said this at Akyem Oda during a joint press conference by the Akyemansa Block in a coordinated programme to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Amponsah indicated that, the Block will mount three barriers at each of the district to check the temperatures of passengers entering the districts to augment the Central Government’s efforts of combating the coronavirus.

He added that the barriers will help the security agencies to check drivers for overloading and overspeeding.

He said in the Achiase District barriers will be place on a spot at the Akenkasu road, Achiase Agric road and Anamaase road whilst the Birim South District barriers will be mounted at Ningo road, Aduasa road, and Apoli junction.

At Birim Central Municipality barriers will be placed at Oda crossing, Akim State University College Junction and Oda Nkwanta whilst the Asene Manso Akroso District barriers be mounted at Teacher Atta, Eshiem, Aboabo. At Akyemansa District Mr. Amponsah said barriers will be placed at Chia, Akyem Adubiase and Abenase.

He further indicated that the Akyemansa Block has started public education to explain to the residents to adhere to the physical distancing, hygiene etiquettes, wearing of face mask and among others. He stressed that the Akyemansa Block has also started distribution of face masks to the vulnerable persons who cannot afford to buy and said that the Assemblies which formed the Akyemansa Block have contracted Seamstress Associations to sew standardized face masks to make the Block distributes them to the many residents.

Mr. Amponsah cautioned parents who allow their children under eighteen years of age to sell face masks on the streets and markets to put an end to it and hinted that any child who will be caught in such an act will be allowed to face prosecution.

Journalists who took turn at the programme asked questions and were answered by the District Chief Executives.

The press conference which was held at Birim Central Municipal Assembly Hall was attended by dignitaries such as Mr. Paul Asamoah, the District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, Mr. Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive for Asene Manso Akroso, Mr. Asare Danso, the District Chief Executive for Birim South, Mr. Richard Amponsah, the District Chief Executive for Achiase and Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central.