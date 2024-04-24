NMESP: New Malaria plan seeks 90% reduction in mortality, 50% reduction in cases by 2028 — GHS

24.04.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reaffirmed the role of the new National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan in reducing both deaths and infections from the mosquito-borne disease by 2028.

The plan, which was launched in January 2024, sets a goal of cutting malaria mortality in Ghana by 90% and slashing case incidence — the number of new infections — by 50% over the next four years.

"Our commitment to a malaria-free future for all is unwavering," said Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of GHS in a statement marking the World Malaria Day slated for April 25.

“The NMESP aims to achieve by 2028: 50% reduction in case incidence of malaria...90% reduction in malaria mortality,” added the statement.

If achieved, this would mark a huge step towards Ghana's goal of eliminating malaria altogether.

The disease remains a major public health challenge in the country, though nationwide prevention and treatment efforts have helped bring rates down in recent decades.

The new strategy aims to accelerate progress by focusing on reaching vulnerable groups disproportionately impacted by malaria, including pregnant women, children under five and people in remote rural areas.

It also aims to eliminate malaria transmission in 21 districts that already have very low levels of the disease.