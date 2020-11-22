MTN Supports Techiman Traditional Council To Fight COVID-19

Techiman (BE/R) Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana, has reiterated its commitment in supporting the Techiman Traditional Council in the fight against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the area.

MTN Ghana has described the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as a threat to the socio-economic and cultural-political development of the area and indeed it was committed to supporting stakeholders such as the Traditional Council to fight the menace.

Mr. Michael Amengor, Bono East Territory Sales Controller to the Techiman Branch MTN assured the chiefs and queen mothers when he presented some Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) to the Techiman Traditional Council in Techiman on Thursday.

Mr. Amengor who was accompanied by Mr. William Asare, MTN Ayo Insurance Northern Ghana Sector Manager and Mr. Michael Morgan Boateng Bono East Territorial MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) Controller presented 96 Sanitizers, 200 face mask, 10 face shields, 5 packs of Tissues,3 Veronica buckets and 10 liquid soaps to the Traditional Council.

Presenting the items Mr. Amengor, noted that working to eradicate Covid-19 in the area was a collective effort and that the MTN would continue to partner with institutions to provide the needed logistics in fighting the virus.

Mr. Amengor indicated that as a business, MTN Ghana has demonstrated its commitment to see Ghana overcome the pandemic by contributing significantly to augment the government’s effort, hinting that MTN has contributed over 80,000 PPEs to health workers across the country.

He disclosed that some of the health institutions that benefited from the support include the Noguchi Memorial Institute, it was provided with relevant medical Research office equipment, zero fated hundreds of educational sites, and provided tips on Covid-19 prevention via SMS.

“As our traditional partners, we deemed it necessary to support your efforts at fighting the spread of the virus in the Techiman Municipality and its environs, as the country for the past few weeks again wakes up to see the rise in numbers of infected people due to peoples’ inability to adhere strictly to the protocols”.

“The steady rise underscores our presence here today as we cannot rest on our laurels but continue in our strife to fighting the spread of the virus”, Mr. Amengor stressed.

The Manager underscored the need for everyone to strictly adhere to safety protocols issue by local and international authorities in fighting the virus.

Receiving the Items on behalf of the Traditional Council, Kontehene Nana Takyi-Fre II, commended MTN for its continued support in the wellbeing of the people and the area at large and that the traditional council was also committed to joining efforts in fighting the pandemic.

He said the council has also taken pragmatic measures including community education on the need to observe the needed protocols to reduce the spread of the virus among other things to compliment the effort of stakeholders such as the MTN in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Nana Takyi-Fre assured the judicious use of the equipment and stressed the need for all to continuing observing the protocols as the virus is still around infecting people and killing them.