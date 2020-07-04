Covid-91: Ghana's Cases Hit 19,388 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Additional 758 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana. Total confirmed cases in Ghana now stood at 19,388. 14,330 Recoveries and still 117 Deaths as of 1st July, 2020. The Ghana Health Service reported the new cases late Friday night, July 3. GHS says active cases were 4,941. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
