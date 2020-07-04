ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.07.2020 Health

Covid-91: Ghana's Cases Hit 19,388

Covid-91: Ghana's Cases Hit 19,388
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Additional 758 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

Total confirmed cases in Ghana now stood at 19,388.

14,330 Recoveries and still 117 Deaths as of 1st July, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service reported the new cases late Friday night, July 3.

GHS says active cases were 4,941.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NDC MPs Fight EC Again Over Voter Register
1 hour ago

Covid-91: Ghana's Cases Hit 19,388
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line