22.06.2020 Health

Covid‐19: 24 Persons Severely Sick — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that some 24 persons are severely sick from coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, some six persons are critically ill from the virus.

He added that four persons are on ventilators as a result of the virus.

Mr Akufo-Addo made these known in his address to the nation on Sunday night, June 21.

Delivering his 12th update to the nation, the President appealed to Ghanaians to stop stigmatizing persons who suffer Covid-19.

—Daily Guide

