Nanky Gets Big ‘Favour’ From Sarkodie

If Nanky name does sound a bit familiar, wait till you hear his new single featuring Sarkodie titled ‘Favour’ produced by Killbeatz.

Sarkodie has a pretty solid track record when it comes to blessing new talents such as B4Bonah, Kwesi Arthur, Jetey, Fancy Gadam, Kweku Smoke, Krymi & Mr. Drew, and a few others but right now, Sultan Incorporation INC label run by Alhaji Nero is looking to strap rocket Nanky with a successful music career.

Known in real life as Haruna Buhari, Nanky is a name that may be unfamiliar at the moment but in a few years, Nanky is banking on the fact that he'll be a mega-star.

The young chap is excited about his new deal with Sultan Incorporation INC label and the feature with Sarkodie, hoping that the two major forces could assist him in blowing up.

Let us know if you've heard his music before-- what's your opinion on it? Do you think Nanky could be the next star?

iTunes Link: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1493212078

Apple Music Link: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1493212078?ls=1&app=itunes

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/te18mz4UFeg