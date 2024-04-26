King Promise’s alleged marriage was music video shoot

26.04.2024 LISTEN

Contrary to widespread reports circulating on social media, musician King Promise did not get married after his viral images and videos later suggested otherwise.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos purportedly showing King Promise tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. The footage depicted the musician adorned in traditional kente attire alongside other celebrities including Sarkodie, EL, DanceGod Lloyd, and Efia Odo.

The viral content sparked a frenzy among fans, leading to widespread speculation that the “Terminator” crooner had indeed taken the plunge into matrimony.

However, subsequent reports have debunked these claims, revealing that the ceremony was, in fact, part of a music video project the musician was working on.

Checks reveal that dancer; DanceGod Lloyd in a post on his Instagram story, showed the celebrities getting prepared for the music video shoot.

Additionally, 3news reported that Creative Director, Soafrican, also made a post about the music video project with King Promise, confirming that the event was staged for creative purposes.

Soafrican, who was dressed as part of the groom’s men for the “fake” marriage ceremony in the music video, wrote, “on set! on my creative director grind for the boy @iamkingpromise,” shedding light on the true nature of the event.