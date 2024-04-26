ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2024 General News

King Promise’s alleged marriage was music video shoot

King Promises alleged marriage was music video shoot
26.04.2024 LISTEN

Contrary to widespread reports circulating on social media, musician King Promise did not get married after his viral images and videos later suggested otherwise.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos purportedly showing King Promise tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. The footage depicted the musician adorned in traditional kente attire alongside other celebrities including Sarkodie, EL, DanceGod Lloyd, and Efia Odo.

The viral content sparked a frenzy among fans, leading to widespread speculation that the “Terminator” crooner had indeed taken the plunge into matrimony.

However, subsequent reports have debunked these claims, revealing that the ceremony was, in fact, part of a music video project the musician was working on.

Checks reveal that dancer; DanceGod Lloyd in a post on his Instagram story, showed the celebrities getting prepared for the music video shoot.

Additionally, 3news reported that Creative Director, Soafrican, also made a post about the music video project with King Promise, confirming that the event was staged for creative purposes.

Soafrican, who was dressed as part of the groom’s men for the “fake” marriage ceremony in the music video, wrote, “on set! on my creative director grind for the boy @iamkingpromise,” shedding light on the true nature of the event.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant

3 hours ago

NDC panics over Bawumias visit to Pope Francis NDC panics over Bawumia’s visit to Pope Francis

3 hours ago

EC blasts Mahama over false claims on recruitment of Returning Officers EC blasts Mahama over “false” claims on recruitment of Returning Officers

3 hours ago

Lands Minister gives ultimatum to Future Global Resources to revamp PresteaBogoso Mines Lands Minister gives ultimatum to Future Global Resources to revamp Prestea/Bogo...

3 hours ago

Wa Naa appeals to Akufo-Addo to audit state lands in Wa Wa Naa appeals to Akufo-Addo to audit state lands in Wa

3 hours ago

Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Bawumias driver mate analogy – Miracles Aboagye Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Bawumia’s ‘driver mate’ analogy – Miracles Abo...

3 hours ago

EU confident Ghana will not sign Anti-LGBTQI Bill EU confident Ghana will not sign Anti-LGBTQI Bill

3 hours ago

Suspend implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs for 2024 - Stakeholders Suspend implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs for 2024 - Stakeholders

3 hours ago

Tema West Municipal Assembly gets Ghana's First Female Aircraft Marshaller as new MCE nominee Tema West Municipal Assembly gets Ghana's First Female Aircraft Marshaller as ne...

3 hours ago

Dumsor is affecting us double, release timetable – Disability Federation to ECG Dumsor is affecting us double, release timetable – Disability Federation to ECG

Just in....
body-container-line