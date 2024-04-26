ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My music genre is Afrofusion – Davido ditches Afrobeat

Industry News My music genre is Afrofusion – Davido ditches Afrobeat
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nigerian singer, Davido has made an astonishing revelation that his music genre is Afrofusion, not Afrobeat.

425202433614-typbsfer6l-425202431233-davido-33.jpeg

Afrobeat is a sound that was originally pioneered by Fela Kuti. But now all African songs are termed Afrobeats. If an African artiste sings pure R&B, sounding like SZA, or Summerwalker, they put them under Afrobeats. If an African rapper raps like Drake, they still put them under Afrobeats.

Most African musicians have been boxed into the Afrobeat genre regardless of their music styles.

425202433615-rwnyqdcp53-425202431233-davido-12.jpeg

Some time back, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Fireboy denounced the popular genre.

Speaking on the Business Untitled Podcast, the 'OBO' crooner also joined the aforementioned music stars to denounce the popular genre.

“The first place that accepted African music outside Africa was the UK before America later joined. The UK termed African music Afrobeats. I don't get offended when we've been categorised as Afrobeats. I mean, we need a genre.”He said

425202433615-0f72ylkxws-425202431233-davido-11.jpeg

“It could be R&B or Afropop. I call my music Afrofusion but I'm not big on 'O put Afrofusion on my song.' I know how long it took for African music to become mainstream.”He added

By Reagan Mends

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant

3 hours ago

NDC panics over Bawumias visit to Pope Francis NDC panics over Bawumia’s visit to Pope Francis

3 hours ago

EC blasts Mahama over false claims on recruitment of Returning Officers EC blasts Mahama over “false” claims on recruitment of Returning Officers

3 hours ago

Lands Minister gives ultimatum to Future Global Resources to revamp PresteaBogoso Mines Lands Minister gives ultimatum to Future Global Resources to revamp Prestea/Bogo...

3 hours ago

Wa Naa appeals to Akufo-Addo to audit state lands in Wa Wa Naa appeals to Akufo-Addo to audit state lands in Wa

3 hours ago

Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Bawumias driver mate analogy – Miracles Aboagye Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Bawumia’s ‘driver mate’ analogy – Miracles Abo...

3 hours ago

EU confident Ghana will not sign Anti-LGBTQI Bill EU confident Ghana will not sign Anti-LGBTQI Bill

3 hours ago

Suspend implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs for 2024 - Stakeholders Suspend implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs for 2024 - Stakeholders

3 hours ago

Tema West Municipal Assembly gets Ghana's First Female Aircraft Marshaller as new MCE nominee Tema West Municipal Assembly gets Ghana's First Female Aircraft Marshaller as ne...

3 hours ago

Dumsor is affecting us double, release timetable – Disability Federation to ECG Dumsor is affecting us double, release timetable – Disability Federation to ECG

Just in....
body-container-line