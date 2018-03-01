We Did Not Ask Him To Record Ebony's Dead Body - Police Expose Ebony's 'Mortuary Man'

The police have refuted claims by the mortuary attendant who is reported to have recorded a video of the mortal remains of the Ebony and her friend, Frankie Kuri.

According to the mortuary attendant, he acted on the instruction of the police who he claims asked him to record the video for their investigation.

Nhyra FM's Ohemeng Tawiah who spoke to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, said the police have revealed that the mortuary attendant took the video of the late Ebony and Franky Kuri for his personal interest.

“…the police said he took those visuals because of the buzz around Ebony's death because she is popular he wants to show off to his colleagues. He wants to show them that he is the mortuary attendant who attended to Ebony's body…,” he said.

A video of the late singer's naked body at the morgue was published by a faceless person on social media in the early hours of Wednesday.

In the video, an unknown man believed to be a mortuary attendant is seen touching the naked body of Ebony and her friend, Frankie Kuri.

Ghanaians who have seen or read about the video have condemned the actions of the mortuary attendant with many calling for his arrest.

Meanwhile, the father of late dancehall artiste has disclosed the family's intention to take legal action against the hospital where the video was taken.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who sounded troubled by the development, noted that even though he hasn't seen the video, he will sue all persons involved in recording Ebony's body at the morgue.

“I've been told [but] I haven't seen that. I hate to watch it. Trust me…you and I know it's too bad a thing to do, therefore, we are going to take them on…,” he said. - Hitz FM