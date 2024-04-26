ModernGhana logo
It’ll be your lucky day if I don’t see it; I’ll respond — Mona Gucci on cyber bullying

Mona Gucci, the socialite and TV show host, has asserted that she refuses to succumb to cyber bullying.

In an interview on TV3, Mona Gucci discussed her approach to handling online criticism, revealing that while she is not immune to the occasional emotional impact of hurtful remarks, she has developed a thick skin over the years.

“Maybe because I started this whole thing at an early age and I’m used to it, I don’t bother. But sometimes I see certain comments and stuff, and I get emotional because I’m human, I feel bad about it.

“But that is the job, and for any job that you want to do, there are repercussions. Some will love you, and some will hate you. And it’s not like I care,” she said.

Refusing to succumb to online trolls, Mona Gucci asserted her readiness to defend herself against any form of cyberbullying.

"When I’m online and I see you, I will respond. You can’t bully me. I will respond, but if I don’t see it, then it’s your lucky day," she affirmed.

She emphasized that controversy, as a concept, can encompass both positive and negative dimensions, depending on the context in which it arises.

"The word 'controversy' on its own, It can be good, It can be bad," she remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

