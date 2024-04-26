Ejisu by-election: Only 33% of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoAnalytics

The effectiveness of vote buying in swaying voters for next week's Ejisu constituency by-election may be limited, according to a new poll.

The poll from research firm Global InfoAnalytics shows that only about one-third of voters say they would accept an inducement or bribe and vote for the candidate offering it.

"According to the Ejisu by-election poll, 33% of voters say if offered an inducement to vote for a particular candidate in the upcoming by-election, will accept it and vote for that candidate," noted Cyndy Abraham and Emmanuel Tetteh, analysts at Global InfoAnalytics via X on Friday, April 26.

Perhaps more concerning for those hoping to deploy vote-buying strategies, 32% of respondents said they would accept an inducement but vote against the candidate offering the bribe.

"Significantly, nearly 52% of voters who say if offered an inducement they will reject and vote against the candidate intend to vote for NPP's candidate while 47% will vote for Aduomi, meaning, if they are offered inducement by the ruling party to vote for their candidate, it could backfire," the poll further revealed.

The Ejisu by-election, meant to replace the late Member of Parliament (MP) John Kumah, comes on Tuesday, April 30.

The contest, according to the poll, is between Kwabena Boateng of the NPP and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Independent Candidate.