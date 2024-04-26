ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejisu by-election: Only 33% of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoAnalytics

Elections Ejisu by-election: Only 33 of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoAnalytics
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The effectiveness of vote buying in swaying voters for next week's Ejisu constituency by-election may be limited, according to a new poll.

The poll from research firm Global InfoAnalytics shows that only about one-third of voters say they would accept an inducement or bribe and vote for the candidate offering it.

"According to the Ejisu by-election poll, 33% of voters say if offered an inducement to vote for a particular candidate in the upcoming by-election, will accept it and vote for that candidate," noted Cyndy Abraham and Emmanuel Tetteh, analysts at Global InfoAnalytics via X on Friday, April 26.

Perhaps more concerning for those hoping to deploy vote-buying strategies, 32% of respondents said they would accept an inducement but vote against the candidate offering the bribe.

"Significantly, nearly 52% of voters who say if offered an inducement they will reject and vote against the candidate intend to vote for NPP's candidate while 47% will vote for Aduomi, meaning, if they are offered inducement by the ruling party to vote for their candidate, it could backfire," the poll further revealed.

The Ejisu by-election, meant to replace the late Member of Parliament (MP) John Kumah, comes on Tuesday, April 30.

The contest, according to the poll, is between Kwabena Boateng of the NPP and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Independent Candidate.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bolganta Central MP, Isaac Adongo Minority will expose the beneficial owners of SML, recover funds paid to company...

1 hour ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has decapitated the NPPs strategies; dont take them serious if they also appoint a woman —Prof. Marfo Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has ‘decapitated’ the NPP’s strategies; don’t take them ser...

1 hour ago

Abubakar Tahiru, Ghanaian environmental activist Abubakar Tahiru: Ghanaian environmental activist sets world record by hugging 1,...

1 hour ago

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang will serve you with dignity, courage, and integrity as Vice President – Mahama assure Ghanaians Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang will serve you with dignity, courage, and integrity a...

2 hours ago

Rectify salary anomalies to reduce tension and possible strike action in public universities — GAUA-TUSAAG tells government Rectify salary anomalies to reduce tension and possible strike action in public ...

2 hours ago

Stop all projects and fix dumsor —Professor Charles Marfo to Akufo-Addo Stop all projects and fix ‘dumsor’ — Professor Charles Marfo to Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director, Eduwatch Ghana Blue and white painted schools will attract dirt shortly – Kofi Asare

2 hours ago

Mr Alhassan Andani, an Economist I endorse cost-sharing for free SHS, we should prioritise to know who can pay - ...

2 hours ago

See the four arsonists who petrol-bombed Labone-based CMG See the four arsonists who petrol-bombed Labone-based CMG

2 hours ago

Mahama coming back because Akufo-Addo has failed, he hasn't performed more than the former president – Hassan Ayariga Mahama coming back because Akufo-Addo has failed, he hasn't performed more than ...

Just in....
body-container-line