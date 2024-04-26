ModernGhana logo
'Comedian' Paul Adom Otchere needs help – Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah described host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom Otchere as a comedian.

Mr. Adom Otchere has been criticized for his style of journalism many described as a disgrace to the noble profession.

He has often been tagged as a screen-touch journalist who has been paid handsomely by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do their bidding.

In a recent episode on his Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom Otchere composed a song and danced in his studio.

He accused MFWA Executive Director Sulemana Braimah and Editor of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure as members of the NDC.

Citing the video trending on social media, Sulemana Braimah says Paul Adom Otchere needs help.

“It will be unkind on my part at this stage not to do the needful by making a public appeal for help for my favourite comedian. He truly needs your help at this stage,” Mr. Braimah said in a post on X.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
