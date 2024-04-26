ModernGhana logo
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has ‘decapitated’ the NPP’s strategies; don’t take them serious if they also appoint a woman — Prof. Marfo

NPP
Professor Charles Ofosu Marfo, the Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CoHSS) at KNUST has opined that the strategies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been scuttled by the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Professor Marfo emphasized that the NPP's reaction to the NDC's announcement of is female running mate.

He cautioned against the NPP simply mirroring the stragies of their opponents, warning that such a move would undermine their credibility and reveal a lack of originality.

Specifically addressing the possibility of the NPP choosing a female as their running mate in reaction to Professor Opoku-Agyemang's selection, the Professor expressed skepticism.

"If the NPP selects a woman as running mate, it’s going to be clear that it's because of Jane…and we should not be considering such a party as a serious one. Jane has unsettled them, she has decapitated their strategies," he asserted.

Instead, Professor Marfo urged the NPP to consider candidates who can offer genuine competition to Professor Opoku-Agyemang, emphasizing the importance of selecting someone with strong leadership qualities coming from the Ashanti Region.

When pressed on potential candidates, Professor Marfo suggested “they should come out as soon as possible to point to Mathew Opoku Prempeh who is young, has a lot of life ahead him and that if he’s successful as running he has a future in terms of age-wise.”

