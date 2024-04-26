Lay KPMG audit report on SML-GRA contract before Parliament – Isaac Adongo tells Akufo-Addo

Hon. Isaac Adongo, Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lay KPMG’s audit report on the revenue mobilisation agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) before Parliament.

KPMG, an auditing firm, has finalised and presented its report on the GRA-SML contract to President Akufo-Addo.

Among other findings, KPMG stated that no technical needs assessment was done before the engagement of SML and that SML partially delivered on the service requirements.

It also recommended that the government, acting through the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and GRA, may terminate the contract with or without cause upon giving 120 days written notice before the effective date of termination stated in the Termination Notice.

Mr Adongo in a statement issued on Friday, April 26 said it strikes him as unusual that the report only contains mild suggestions and recommendations despite the abundance of information available to the public regarding the deal.

“I respectfully request that Parliament be furnished with a copy of the KPMG report to aid the Finance Committee’s investigation. It strikes me as unusual that the report only contains mild suggestions and recommendations despite the abundance of information available to the public regarding the SML arrangement.”

“Consequently, we must scrutinise the comprehensiveness of their mandate, including their TOR, methodology, and approach. Our primary objective is to expose the beneficial owners of this group and utilise Parliament’s authority to recover the funds that have been paid due to this illegality. I trust that the President understands that my Parliamentary scrutiny request is founded on section 33 of the PFM Act, which mandates that Parliament authorise contracts with multi-year obligations in the first instance,” he stated.

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament indicated that for the unsuspecting public, this recent development further reinforces the belief amongst many discerning Ghanaians, that Dr Bawumia and his associates are simply spearheading a corruption-infested digitalisation strategy steeped in delusions and shrewdness.

“Without equivocation, this government’s touted mantra of digitalisation is merely a scheme, a political propaganda of chicanery deployed to hoodwink and exploit the people of Ghana for their self-serving benefit.”

“In due course, we will share details of the many corruption-laden digitalization schemes with the people of Ghana,” he further said.

