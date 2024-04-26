ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Supervisor remanded for stabbing businessman with broken bottle and screwdriver

Crime & Punishment Supervisor remanded for stabbing businessman with broken bottle and screwdriver
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Accra Circuit Court Three has remanded a supervisor into police custody for allegedly stabbing a businessman with a broken bottle, and a screwdriver.

Samuel Nii Duodoo denied causing harm to Mr Isaac Kwadwo Asare and would be brought back to the Court on May 7, 2024.

Giving the facts, Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that Mr Asare, the complainant, was a resident of Zongo Lane, Accra.

The accused person, Duodoo, is also a resident of Swalaba, Accra.

Chief Inspector Bansah said a year ago, both the complainant and accused person had a misunderstanding over then rental of an apartment in which the accused allegedly threatened that he would deal with the complainant.

Chief Inspector Bansah said on April 05, 2024, at about 1500 hours, the complainant was relaxing in a nearby house where the accused allegedly bumped into him and assaulted him.

The Court heard that they were separated by people around and on the same day around 2030 hours, the accused allegedly pursued the complainant when he was having fun at a nearby drinking spot.

Chief Inspector Bansah said the accused on seeing the complainant pounced on him and without any provocation broke a beer bottle and inflicted multiple wounds on the complainant.

The accused again used a screwdriver to stab the complainant at the stomach, the prosecution said, adding that the complainant bled profusely and was rushed to the James Town Police Station where a Police Medical report form was issued to him to attend hospital for treatment.

Chief Inspector Bansah said the accused was arrested by the people around and handed over to the James Town Police where he was re-arrested for investigation.

She said Duodoo admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police.

After investigation, the accused was arraigned.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Lay KPMG audit report on SML-GRA contract before Parliament – Isaac Adongo tells Akufo-Addo Lay KPMG audit report on SML-GRA contract before Parliament – Isaac Adongo tells...

1 hour ago

Supervisor remanded for stabbing businessman with broken bottle and screwdriver Supervisor remanded for stabbing businessman with broken bottle and screwdriver

2 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omans Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDCleft and EC Chairperson Jean Mensa NDC watching EC and NPP closely on Returning Officer recruitment — Omane Boamah

2 hours ago

Your decision to contest for president again is pathetic – Annoh-Dompreh blasts Mahama Your decision to contest for president again is pathetic – Annoh-Dompreh blasts ...

2 hours ago

Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police Election 2024: Security agencies ready to keep peace and secure the country — IG...

2 hours ago

People no longer place value in public basic schools; new uniforms, painting will change this perception – MoE PRO People no longer place value in public basic schools; new uniforms, painting wil...

3 hours ago

'Comedian' Paul Adom Otchere needs help – Sulemana Braimah 'Comedian' Paul Adom Otchere needs help – Sulemana Braimah

4 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Only 33 of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoAnalytics Ejisu by-election: Only 33% of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoA...

4 hours ago

Bolganta Central MP, Isaac Adongo Minority will expose the beneficial owners of SML, recover funds paid to company...

4 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has decapitated the NPPs strategies; dont take them serious if they also appoint a woman —Prof. Marfo Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has ‘decapitated’ the NPP’s strategies; don’t take them ser...

Just in....
body-container-line