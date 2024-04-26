ModernGhana logo
Minority will expose the beneficial owners of SML, recover funds paid to company – Isaac Adongo

Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP), Isaac Adongo has disclosed that the Minority in Parliament plans to expose the beneficial owners of Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

President Akufo-Addo in January directed KPMG to audit SML after the Fourth Estate reported in a documentary that SML is being paid millions for no work done under a contract it has with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

After receiving the audit report, the Presidency in a press statement said it was discovered that SML had received a total of GHS1,061,054,778 since 2018 while fulfilling its obligations partially.

In a statement reacting to the press statement from the Presidency, Issac Adongo who is also Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee said the Minority will also ensure the funds paid to SML are recovered.

“Our primary objective is to expose the beneficial owners of this group and utilize Parliament’s authority to recover the funds that have been paid due to this illegality,” Isaac Adongo said in his statement.

According to him, the SML contract provides evidence that the ruling government is overseeing corruption.

Mr. Adongo insists that Ghanaians must united to protect the public purse.

“I trust that the President understands that my Parliamentary scrutiny request is founded on section 33 of the PFM Act, which mandates that Parliament authorize contracts with multi-year obligations in the first instance.

“For the unsuspecting public, this recent development further reinforces the belief amongst many discerning people of Ghana, that Bawumia and his associates are simply spearheading a corruption-infested digitalisation strategy steeped in delusions and shrewdness….Let’s unite to protect the public purse and take a positive step to safeguard what is rightfully ours,” Isaac Adongo added in his statement.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

