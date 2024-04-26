Your decision to contest for president again is pathetic – Annoh-Dompreh blasts Mahama

26.04.2024 LISTEN

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has descended on National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama over his decision to contest for president again.

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), it is pathetic that the former president has come back to seek another mandate to rule the country.

In a post on social media, Frank Annoh-Dompreh alleged that even the NDC cannot wait to get rid of John Dramani Mahama.

“It's amazing & pathetic to even think of contesting for the presidency again. Anyway, your own people want you 'finished' sooner.

"The NDC is merely bearing & enduring your fleeting 'grace' period; waiting to take over,” the Majority Chief Whip said in a post on X.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh was commenting on a post shared by GHOne TV in which John Dramani Mahama was speaking on the type of leader Ghana needs at this moment of hardship.

The NDC flagbearer is of the view that Ghana is in need of a leadership that will sacrifice personal comforts to prioritise the prosperity of Ghanaians.

He insists he is that leader and urges Ghanaians to vote him as president in the 2024 General Election.

“Ghana needs a leadership that will do things differently, including sacrificing personal comforts to achieve a Ghana of shared prosperity for all of us,” Mahama said during the official outdooring of his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.