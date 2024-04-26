Meet Fred Amugi’s 100-year-old mother

26.04.2024 LISTEN

On April 24, 2024, the mother of legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi turned 100 years old.

To mark this incredible milestone, the celebrated actor and his friends at Flora Tissue (a brand he represents) orchestrated a delightful surprise visit for his mom.

The heartwarming event showered her with gifts and a special musical performance just for her.

Mrs Amugi was overwhelmed with joy and expressed her deepest thanks to her son and the visitors who came to celebrate with her.

She even shared the secret to her long life: a strong foundation built on her faith in Jesus and her son’s love. “ I have Jesus and my son, and I am steadily laying beside them, I will not give up on them,” she said.

-citinewsroom