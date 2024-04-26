ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2024 Industry News

Meet Fred Amugi’s 100-year-old mother

Meet Fred Amugis 100-year-old mother
26.04.2024 LISTEN

On April 24, 2024, the mother of legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi turned 100 years old.

To mark this incredible milestone, the celebrated actor and his friends at Flora Tissue (a brand he represents) orchestrated a delightful surprise visit for his mom.

426202493606-g3041r5ddx-426202491232-fred-amugi-and-mother-3.jpeg

The heartwarming event showered her with gifts and a special musical performance just for her.

426202493607-i4ep276gfb-426202491232-fred-amugi-and-mother-2.jpeg

Mrs Amugi was overwhelmed with joy and expressed her deepest thanks to her son and the visitors who came to celebrate with her.

She even shared the secret to her long life: a strong foundation built on her faith in Jesus and her son’s love. “ I have Jesus and my son, and I am steadily laying beside them, I will not give up on them,” she said.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Lay KPMG audit report on SML-GRA contract before Parliament – Isaac Adongo tells Akufo-Addo Lay KPMG audit report on SML-GRA contract before Parliament – Isaac Adongo tells...

2 hours ago

Supervisor remanded for stabbing businessman with broken bottle and screwdriver Supervisor remanded for stabbing businessman with broken bottle and screwdriver

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omans Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDCleft and EC Chairperson Jean Mensa NDC watching EC and NPP closely on Returning Officer recruitment — Omane Boamah

3 hours ago

Your decision to contest for president again is pathetic – Annoh-Dompreh blasts Mahama Your decision to contest for president again is pathetic – Annoh-Dompreh blasts ...

3 hours ago

Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police Election 2024: Security agencies ready to keep peace and secure the country — IG...

3 hours ago

People no longer place value in public basic schools; new uniforms, painting will change this perception – MoE PRO People no longer place value in public basic schools; new uniforms, painting wil...

4 hours ago

'Comedian' Paul Adom Otchere needs help – Sulemana Braimah 'Comedian' Paul Adom Otchere needs help – Sulemana Braimah

5 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Only 33 of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoAnalytics Ejisu by-election: Only 33% of voters can be swayed by inducement — Global InfoA...

5 hours ago

Bolganta Central MP, Isaac Adongo Minority will expose the beneficial owners of SML, recover funds paid to company...

5 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has decapitated the NPPs strategies; dont take them serious if they also appoint a woman —Prof. Marfo Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has ‘decapitated’ the NPP’s strategies; don’t take them ser...

Just in....
body-container-line