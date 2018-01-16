We Didn't Demand GHC7,000 From Zigi - Ebony's Management

The management of dancehall act Ebony has denied claims by musician Zigi that they demanded â‚µ7000 for her to feature on the remix of his song ‘You Sey Wetin’.

Zigi had accused the management of Ebony of demanding the amount in order to feature on the remix of the song which would also have Kofi Kinaata as well as Gasmilla.

According to him, the demand was ‘ridiculous’ because, as musicians, it was important to support each other’s career.

However speaking to Hitz News at 1, the manager of Ebony, Bullet said that he had not been contacted by Zigi in the first place. He denied ever having such a conversation with him.

“I’ve never seen his call, I have never seen his messages and all that, so what he is talking about, I have no idea about. I don’t know the management he contacted but he never contacted me,” he said.

Bullet, who is also a member of the hiplife duo Ruff N Smooth, believes that after a hiatus in his musical career, Zigi is seeking to ride on Ebony’s fame by creating controversy.

He stated he did not see anything wrong with an artiste demanding payment to feature on any song.

“…and I don’t see [anything] wrong with an artiste charging for [a feature] because in Ghana we don’t even take royalties,” he noted.

Bullet revealed that in any case, â‚µ7000 to feature the ‘90’s Bad Gurl’ on a song was chicken feed; she would have been charged more.

“Even â‚µ7000 for Ebony for [a feature], that is even peanuts. Ebony charges between â‚µ30,000 for featuring. So if the person mentioned â‚µ7000, then it means the person wanted to do it for free.”

Bullet declared that even if Zigi contacted him, he was not going to allow for the collaboration.

“I am never going to allow Ebony to do a song with him, because what he is trying to do, he just wants to make noise and grab attention,” he added.