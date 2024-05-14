Bawumia has selected running mate already – Sammi Awuku reveals

A Senior Campaign Aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammi Awuku, has disclosed that the governing party's presidential candidate will soon unveil his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

Mr Awuku hinted that Dr Bawumia has already made a decision on his running mate, suggesting that the announcement is imminent.

His comments come amid swirling speculation within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and among political analysts over the apparent delay in naming a running mate, sparking discussions about potential candidates and their implications for the party's electoral prospects.

Speaking to Accra-based Onua FM on Tuesday, May 14, Mr Awuku sought to reassure the party supporters and the public, asserting that Dr Bawumia remains well within an appropriate timeframe to announce his running mate.

He referenced historical precedent, noting that in August 2008, then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo selected Dr. Bawumia as his running mate for that year's election.

Mr. Awuku argued that this historical example illustrates the variability in the timing of such announcements and should not necessarily cause concern.

"We are very much within the timeline," Mr. Awuku affirmed. "Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago, so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August. So, for us in the NPP, we are very much within our timelines."

He further emphasised the flexibility regarding the timing of the announcement, stating, "It can be tomorrow, it can be next week, it can be next month, it can be three days from now. The flagbearer at this point is very clear in his mind who his running mate is going to be, and when he is ready, he is going to announce that.”

