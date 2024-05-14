ModernGhana logo
I won't compete with Dr. Likee; I'm bigger than him - Lilwin

Renowned actor and film producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has addressed the swirling rumors surrounding his relationship with fellow actor Dr. Likee.

Lilwin's revelation came as he prepares for his highly anticipated premiere at the National Theatre in Accra on May 17, followed by screenings in Kumasi and Sunyani.

Dispelling speculations in a candid interview on Adom FM of a rift between them, Lilwin confidently asserted that he harbors no ill feelings towards Dr. Likee and refuses to engage in any form of competition with him. "I've heard all the rumors about having problems with Dr. Likee, but I don't pay attention to those rumors," Lilwin stated firmly.

Citing the dynamics of their relationship, Lilwin likened it to professional hierarchies, emphasizing, "You the host can't compete with your boss. So far as you can't compete with your boss because he's bigger than you, same way I can't compete with someone I'm bigger than." With this analogy, Lilwin made it clear that he sees no need to engage in competition with Dr. Likee, whom he considers a friend and young colleague.

Lilwin expressed his belief that some stories are fabricated by bloggers solely to generate traffic. "If I want to compete with anyone, I will look for someone that I'm bigger than," he declared, reaffirming his stance on the matter.

As Lilwin gears up for his premiere, anticipation is running high among fans and industry insiders alike. The event promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian cinema, showcasing Lilwin's latest production and marking a significant milestone in his career.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

