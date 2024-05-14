Dismiss Addai-Mensah as KATH CEO – Group petition Akufo-Addo

The Presidency has received a petition from a group calling for investigation into alleged indiscriminate misappropriation and violations of procurement laws at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region.

They argue that Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah has shown incompetence in hospital management and, thus, should be removed from his position.

In a six-page petition signed by their leader lawyer Kwame Adofo, the petitioners, who are staff members of the hospital, have delineated several reasons for advocating the swift removal of Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

According to the petitioners, Prof Addai-Mensah has unequivocally demonstrated a lack of the good character necessary to serve as the Chief Executive of the hospital.

They allege that on July 4, 2023, Prof Addai-Mensah signed a cheque for One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000) claiming it was for preparations and documentation related to engagements with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). However, an investigation dated October 13, 2023, revealed no evidence of such engagements.

Additionally, on the same day, Prof Addai-Mensah signed another cheque for Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢80,000) for reasons similar to the first cheque.

Furthermore, on August 14, 2023, Prof Addai-Mensah signed a cheque for One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢120,000) for a purported meeting with key health leaders in Accra, which the petitioners claim never took place.

-Classfmonline