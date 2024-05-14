Stonebwoy names two things to easily fill O2 Arena

Stonebwoy

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian music sensation, Stonebwoy, is setting his sights on a monumental achievement of filling London's prestigious O2 Arena, known for accommodating up to 22,000 patrons.

In an exclusive interview with Property FM monitored by ModernGhana.com, Stonebwoy outlined his strategies and confidence in achieving this ambitious goal.

"Successfully filling a venue like the O2 Arena hinges on meticulous planning and effective promotion," Stonebwoy explained, emphasizing the importance of strategic event scheduling and extensive publicity efforts.

Drawing from his wealth of experience performing at renowned international venues, Stonebwoy expressed readiness for the challenge. "I've performed at Madison Square Garden alongside Davido, entertained crowds at major reggae festivals, and even graced the World Cup stadium in Qatar," he said, highlighting his track record in captivating large audiences.

Stonebwoy's local event, 'Ashaiman to the World', has consistently drawn significant crowds, further attesting to his ability to command vast audiences.

Recalling a memorable moment from his past performance at the O2 Arena alongside Davido, Stonebwoy shared his confidence, saying, "The experience of having the crowd sing back my songs was incredible. Considering that, I'm confident that filling the O2 Arena is well within reach."

With determination fueled by past successes and unwavering support from his fan base, Stonebwoy's ambition to fill the iconic O2 Arena reflects his commitment to pushing boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.