Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), vowing not to tolerate any intimidation or "killing" tactics ahead of the December polls.

Speaking on NEAT FM's 'Ghana Montie’ morning show, Mr Gbande emphasized that his party is prepared to resist any attempts by the NPP to use force or violence to sway the election results in their favor.

"For them (NPP) to think the only way to retain power is to kill again, they will not have their way.

“For them to think that the only way is to rig elections won't happen again in this country," he asserted.

He further stressed that the NDC is committed to upholding the rule of law and will not engage in any illegal activities. "We won't mobilize anybody," he affirmed.

Mustapha Gbande's remarks come in the wake of escalating tensions surrounding the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise across the country.

He accused both the Electoral Commission (EC) and the NPP of colluding to obstruct new registrants, whom he believes are predominantly NDC supporters.