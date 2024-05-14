Bawumia promises release of monies owed nursing trainees

In a significant announcement, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that outstanding nursing trainee allowances for 2024 will be disbursed this Thursday, May 16, 2024.

This long-awaited development comes as welcome news for nursing and teacher trainees across the nation.

The reinstatement of allowances for both teacher and nursing trainees, a commitment made by the Akufo-Addo government after its cancellation by the previous Mahama administration, has been delayed for several months.

However, Dr. Bawumia's announcement, made during a gathering with youth in Nalerigu, North East Region, brought cheers and relief to attendees, particularly nursing and teacher trainees.

Addressing the eager crowd, Dr. Bawumia conveyed the details of the impending allowance release, stating, "On the nursing training allowance, we have been able to agree on what to do come this Thursday."

He further elaborated that the Ministry of Finance would transfer 177 million Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Health, which would then facilitate the disbursement to nursing trainees.

"So I believe that Inshaa Allah, by next week, all of you should be receiving the nursing trainee allowances, and they will be in your accounts," Dr. Bawumia assured, igniting enthusiastic celebrations among the assembled nursing trainees.

Dr. Bawumia contrasted the NPP's proactive stance with the cancellation of these allowances by the opposition NDC under Mahama's leadership.

"The NPP has demonstrated clearly that it is the party which cares for the youth and have you at heart, through many of our policies, which support you," he declared passionately. "My opponent in December and his party, the NDC, cancelled the nursing and teacher trainee allowances. But we came in and restored it. We are committed to it and I am very committed to it that is why I have been following up on it."

His impassioned address underscored the significance of this gesture in demonstrating the party's steadfast advocacy for the welfare of the youth and future professionals in Ghana.