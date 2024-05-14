ModernGhana logo
14.05.2024 Industry News

Filling O2 Arena doesn’t scare me – Stonebwoy

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy has disclosed that being challenged to fill the 22,000 capacity at the O2 Arena in London does not scare him at all.

“As for the O2 Arena it's a venue that I've stepped there before and it's not scary to fill but it's just a matter of announcing and doing your promotion for people to come out in their numbers that's all and it'll happen,” he said on Cape Coast's Property FM.

514202413606-uypcsferrm-514202411234-stonebwoy-22.jpeg

He revealed that with the right promotional strategies, it's possible to fill the O2 Arena because he's mounted stages and performed at bigger venues abroad.

He remarked “Just last two weeks my brother Davido invited me to perform at his show that's like 20k capacity at the Madison Square Garden and I also performed at a reggae festival in Austin which is another 20k capacity.

514202413606-j5eq27t2gb-514202411234-stonebwoy-ceremony-3.jpeg

“So when it comes to capacity we've performed a lot at such venues and I've even performed at the World Cup in Qatar which is 40k capacity including Summer Jam which is in the thousands of thousands.

“Even Ashaiman to the world has a big capacity so when it comes to capacity I'm not new to international platforms and I've been on some of the highest stages to ever be climbed.

514202413606-qulxoba443-514202411234-stonebwoy-5.jpeg

“Even the O2 Arena has over 20k capacity if you remember two years ago Davido invited me on stage and it was beautiful to see people sing back my songs so filling the O2 Arena isn't impossible at all,” he told the host.

Meanwhile, on May 12, Stonebwoy celebrated this year’s Mother’s Day with widows in Kasoa.

Special products were presented to mothers on the occasion for their selflessness and dedication.

514202413606-rwmyqdc553-514202411234-stonebwoy-6.jpeg

It is the first time the dancehall artiste and his Livingstone Foundation celebrated the occasion with mothers outside of the Ashaiman enclave where he grew up.

Watch the video below

-citinewsroom

