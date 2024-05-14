It's not scary to fill O2 Arena; it's just a matter of promotion — Stonebwoy

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has expressed confidence that he has what it takes to fill London's massive O2 Arena with fans if given the opportunity through proper promotion.

In a recent interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM, Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, brushed aside suggestions that such a large venue would be too difficult to fill for a Ghanaian artist.

"As for the O2 Arena it’s a venue that I’ve stepped there before and it’s not scary to fill but it’s just a matter of announcing and doing your promotion for people to come out in their numbers that’s all and it’ll happen,” he said.

The artist added that he has significant experience performing for huge crowds at major venues and festivals around the world.

"Just last two weeks my brother Davido invited me to perform at his show that’s like 20k capacity at the Madison Square Garden and I also performed at a reggae festival in Austin which is another 20k capacity. So when it comes to capacity we’ve performed a lot at such venues and I’ve even performed at the World Cup in Qatar which is 40k capacity including Summer Jam which is in the thousands of thousands,” Stonebwoy said.

He noted that the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena would be achievable given the right promotional push.

“Even Ashaiman to the world has a big capacity so when it comes to capacity I’m not new to international platforms and I’ve been on some of the highest stages to ever be climbed. The O2 Arena has over 20k capacity if you remember two years ago Davido invited me on stage and it was beautiful to see people sing back my songs so filling the O2 Arena isn’t impossible at all,” Stonebwoy stated.

The comments come amid challenges to Ghanaian artists to emulate the arena-filling prowess of their Nigerian counterparts like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy on the global stage.