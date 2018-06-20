Can Pregnant Women Wear Heels? 5 Myths For Pregnant Women Busted!

Photo culled from Goafricahealth.com

Myth: Pregnant women shouldn't wear high heels

Women can wear heels without hurting their developing baby - unless they make mommy trip and fall. "We're more concerned about the fact that as you get more and more pregnant, your center of gravity changes and you become less steady on your heels." Dr. Park says.

Myth: Exercise during pregnancy can strangle the baby

A mother's body motion has no effect on what's going on inside her uterus - one in four babies wrap the umbilical cord around some part of their body no matter what mom does.But that's not something most women need to worry about.

"If stretching or bending were actually dangerous, our hunter-gatherer ancestors would've been in big trouble," says Dr. Bohn.

Myth: Skipping breakfast starves the baby

Expectant moms can't harm the growing baby by missing one lunch or dinner. "You should listen to your body," Dr. Park says. "If you're really nauseous and have no appetite, it's okay to skip a meal."

Experiencing nausea and vomiting? Eat smaller meals throughout the day. And avoid triggers - thoughts or smells that make an expecting mom queasy. A doctor can also prescribe safe antinausea medication.

Myth: Pregnant women should avoid rock concerts

Though loud music might harm mom's hearing, it won't hurt her developing baby. The baby can hear noises outside the mother's body, but the amniotic fluid muffles the sound. "Imagine being underwater in a swimming pool, and you'll get the idea of what it's like for your baby, floating in its protective sac of amniotic fluid." Dr. Bohn says.

Myth: Pregnant women should avoid skin care products

Make-up, cleansers, moisturizers, self-tanners, and sunscreen can be safely used throughout pregnancy, Dr. Hill says. However, "Creams and cleansers containing salicylic acid can be used only if the concentration is less than two percent."