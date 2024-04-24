Be assured today that there is nothing too hard for the Lord

I. PRECIOUS AND BELOVED IN THE LORD, today the Lord is asking, Do you believe that He will truly answer your prayers? Is your posture towards your prayers based on faith, or do you just speak out words to show men that you have prayed? And the LORD said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old? Do you doubt the ability of God to answer your prayers? He says, Open your mouth wide, and He will fill it. How wide are you opening your mouth in prayer? And do you believe He will answer them? Then the Lord declared, Is anything too hard for the Lord to do? At the time appointed, I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son. Expect the appointed time miracle, for the Lord will return to you in due season.

II. MY DEAR SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN CHRIST, do you have a situation worse than what Abraham was going through at the time? God had promised him a son, yet he was married to Sarah, who had not been able to conceive, and his age was growing old. What is your situation? Are you facing humanly impossible issues? Don’t forget, you serve a living God who can turn things around within a second. Today, in the midst of your challenges and the mountain before you, God is also asking you: Is there anything too hard for him to accomplish? I recommend to you that you look up to the Lord. Despite all this, some people were even mocking his faith, calling Sarah all names because of the delayed childbirth. Abraham trusted in God's promise. Do you think God will disappoint you? Has God ever failed you? Today, put on your shield of faith and look up to the Lord, for he will appear at his appointed time with you.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION: Remember that at a point in time, Judah was in captivity, a seemingly hopeless situation. Are you in any form of captivity and facing a seemingly hopeless situation? Then Jeremiah stood up and reminded God, "Ah, Lord GOD! Behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee.” It is time to remind God of His power, majesty, and riches in glory. It is time to link God’s attributes to your situation and experience a supernatural change. God's declaration to Jeremiah’s request: "I am the Lord, the God of all flesh. Is anything too hard for me? God's power and sovereignty: nothing is too hard for Him, including your situation. You are not outside of God’s mandate. Stay and stand on the promises of God and make a declaration today, and God will answer you.

IV. SON OF MAN, are you facing the frustration, confusion, and uncertainties of Mary, a virgin, who woke the next day and was pregnant? Who will believe her story? How is she going to face her parents and the man she has been betrothed to? And then suddenly, in the midst of her confusion and fears, an Angel appeared with a message, and all was calm. God used her as a vessel for the Son of God to enter into this world. As humans, we have our limitations, but we should always look at God's omnipotence, trust in God's power and sovereignty, and believe that nothing is too hard for Him. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel, Francis Ameyibor, YES! "He is the Lord; let him do what is good in his eyes."

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE BREAKTHROUGHS – Today, as a servant of the Most High God, I assure you, based on His word, that still nothing is too hard for the Lord to do. Let us trust in His power, sovereignty, and love, and remember that with God, all things are possible.

PRAYER: May God's blessing and grace be upon you, your family, your ministry, and your congregation. May His truth and love shine through your words and actions always, and may His power and sovereignty be evident in all you do. May you always be encouraged that there is nothing too hard for the Lord to do, and that with God, nothing will be impossible. God bless you as you journey on through Jesus Christ’s name. Amen!

REF: Genesis 18:13&14

Jeremiah 32:17

Luke 1:37

