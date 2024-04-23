I. SON OF MAN as we begin another journey, as we undertake another new venture, and as we begin to take new steps in not too familiar terrain let us empty ourselves of the past which may hinder us. Let us cry unto the Lord to fill our cup like the woman at the well. Father, we have been seeking for things that could not satisfy and then we heard you, our Saviour speaking to us to draw from your well that never shall run dry. Today, pray for an encounter with Jesus Christ like the woman at the well, had a powerful encounter with him that transformed her life. Just like her, we all have a deep longing for fulfillment and purpose. Today, let us begin another journey and allow Jesus Christ to fill our cups and quench our spiritual thirst.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, today let us lift our empty cups before God. Don’t look at your background, the woman at the well was an outcast, shunned by society but moved forward to have an encounter with Jesus Christ. Cast all your crowns at His feet and He will lift you up. Are you physically and spiritually thirsty? Do you know where to quench your thirst? The woman went to the well at noon and had an encounter with Jesus: a surprising and unexpected meeting. Jesus Christ will offer you a living water. As you begin another venture call on the LORD to fill your cup. Lord, I lift it up before you. We lift our family, our business, our financial needs, marital needs, and health needs before you LORD, fill these empty cups. Father, please we pray come and quench this thirsting of our soul. Bread of Heaven, we are hungry, feed us till we want no more, fill our cup. Lord, as we embark on a new journey fill our cup up and make us whole again.

III. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, let us cry out, Father there are millions in this world who are seeking pleasures earthly goods afford, but we acknowledge that none can match your wondrous treasure stored for us, that we have found in Jesus Christ our Lord. LORD humbly we plea, fill our empty cup for we lift it up before you once again. Beloved let us be careful, today as you embark on another move, Jesus Christ, may meet you unexpectedly and ask for water. "Give me a drink" "You are a Jew, I am a Samaritan" why do you ask me for water? Jesus Christ response: "If you knew the gift of God and who I am, you would ask me for living water". Your prayers will be answered speedily because of the encounter. Lord today give me this water so I won't get thirsty again".

IV. SO MY BELOVED BROTHER, MY BELOVED SISTER if the things that this world gives us still leave us with hunger that won’t pass away, then we need to cry out to the blessed Lord to come and save us. My brother, my sister let's kneel to Him and humbly pray, FILL OUR CUP LORD, FOR WE LIFT IT UP BEFORE YOU. This is a DIVINE MANNA offered through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, just like the woman at the well, we all have a deep longing for fulfillment and purpose. May Jesus Christ offers us living water, quenching our spiritual thirst and filling our cups.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER JESUS CHRIST TO QUENCH MY THISRT – Today, let us come to Him with honesty and vulnerability, and share the Good News with others, that they too may experience the transformative power of Jesus Christ's love.

PRAYER: Father, may we experience that power of redemption through Christ Jesus in every aspect of our lives. May God bless you, and may your cup be filled with His living water through Jesus Christ’s name I pray AMEN. LET US YIELD TO THE HOLY SPIRIT FOR THE FULFILLMENT OF GOD’S WORD IN OUR LIVES

Ref: John 4:1-26

Jessy Dixon

Psalms 3:1-8

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION