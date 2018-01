Photo credit - inmylikitchen/ Youtube

Ingredients

Meat (preferred quantity)

4 young kontomire leaves

1 tomato tin of ground agushi

1 medium onion

Palm oil or cooking oil

2 large tomatoes

Pepper and salt to taste

1 medium fish

Method

Wash and slice vegetables and grind pepper Cut meat into small pieces and break the fish to remove bones Heat palm oil and sliced onions stir for 2 minutes and add ground tomatoes and pepper, cook for 5 mins and add meat or fish Mix agushi into a pouring thick mixture, add to gravy, leave to set or cuddle and stir Cover and leave to simmer over low fire and until agushi is cooked Wash and shred kontomire leaves while agushi is cooking Add just a little water to the stew and add shredded kontomire. Stir well Cover tightly and simmer over gentle heat until stew is ready Serve with plain boiled rice, boiled yam or boiled plantain

Note

The difference between kontomire stew and palava sauce is

1. Palava sauce: is the combination of Agushi and kontomire leaves

2. Kontomire stew is the addition of kontomire leaves only; mashed or cut.