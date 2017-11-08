Ingredient Quantity Black Eye Beans 200 Grams Homefoods Palm Oil 125 Grams Onion Puree 30 Grams Kpakposhito Puree 20 Grams Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning
Recipe: Beans And Plantain For Lunch
Ingredient Quantity
Black Eye Beans 200 Grams
Homefoods Palm Oil 125 Grams
Onion Puree 30 Grams
Kpakposhito Puree 20 Grams
Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning 10 Grams
Salt 1 Gram
Optional :
Fresh Tomato Puree 70 Grams
Ripe Plantain 1000 Grams
Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning 5 Grams
Homefoods Palm Oil 125 Grams
Optional :
Homefoods Vegetable Oil 125 Grams
Method of Preparation:
1. Soak Beans for some hours or overnight (in order to reduce cooking time from 30 minutes to 15 minutes)
2. Add enough water to cover the Beans in a Saucepan and cook until tender.
3. Add Onions, Kpakposhito, Homefoods Palm Oil in to the cooked Beans.
4. Add Homefoods All Purpose Seasonings and simmer for 10 minutes.
5. Beans Stew (Red Red ) is ready.
6. Cut ripe Plantain into slices and marinate with Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning.
7. Fry with Homefoods Palm Oil / Homefoods Vegetable Oil.
8. Serve fried Plantains with Beans Stew (Red Red).