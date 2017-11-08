Recipe: Beans And Plantain For Lunch

Photo credit - Frankies Food & Room

Ingredient Quantity

Black Eye Beans 200 Grams

Homefoods Palm Oil 125 Grams

Onion Puree 30 Grams

Kpakposhito Puree 20 Grams

Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning 10 Grams

Salt 1 Gram

Optional :

Fresh Tomato Puree 70 Grams

Ripe Plantain 1000 Grams

Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning 5 Grams

Homefoods Palm Oil 125 Grams

Optional :

Homefoods Vegetable Oil 125 Grams

Method of Preparation:

1. Soak Beans for some hours or overnight (in order to reduce cooking time from 30 minutes to 15 minutes)

2. Add enough water to cover the Beans in a Saucepan and cook until tender.

3. Add Onions, Kpakposhito, Homefoods Palm Oil in to the cooked Beans.

4. Add Homefoods All Purpose Seasonings and simmer for 10 minutes.

5. Beans Stew (Red Red ) is ready.

6. Cut ripe Plantain into slices and marinate with Homefoods All Purpose Seasoning.

7. Fry with Homefoods Palm Oil / Homefoods Vegetable Oil.

8. Serve fried Plantains with Beans Stew (Red Red).