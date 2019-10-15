Jesus To Rep At ‘Intimate Worship’ — Lionel Nortey

Sensational Gospel Minister Lionel Nettey who has released great tunes like ‘ Shidaa’, ‘Holy one’ says his gospel musical concert dubbed ‘ Intimate Worship’ will have Jesus Christ of Nazareth as guest on the high tables.

According to Lionel, who is spearheading the concert, the idea of creating this concert came in a vision inspired by Jesus Christ.

In an interview, she said, “this vision was given to me by my Lord and Master Jesus to come together as one with one accord to worship the King of Kings. There's nothing like the presence of God.”

Lionel also added that “I am only but a vessel through which God uses. I'm acting on instruction from the Holy Spirit to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through music. New songs by the grace and mercies of God will be released to the glory of God.”

‘Intimate Worship’ is scheduled to take place on November 23, 2019 at The Mega Church, Emmanuel Cathedral, Abeka

The event which’s main goal is to win as many souls as possible for the Kingdom of God will be graced by gospel ministers like Carl Clottey, Alexandra Aboagye,Kaysi Owusu Jeffrey Nortey and Fredibelle Dodoo.

He encouraged that, “People shouldn't leave the same they came after the program. God is doing a new thing and it will be marvelous in our eyes.”